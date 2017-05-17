New Orleans holds mock hurricane evacuation drill

Pound cake seems to be the greatest challenge of the bakery kitchen; it is extremely difficult to produce a pound cake that is somewhere between heavy as a brick and angel food.more>>
The city of New Orleans Wednesday will launch a full-scale mock evacuation exercise ahead of hurricane season.more>>
Traffic slowdowns are beginning near mile marker 251.more>>
An early summer-like pattern is starting to take hold with humidity on the rise.more>>
Crews working to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument removed the statue featuring the former Confederate General on his horse and the front of the pedestal featuring his name, title, dates of birth and death.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.more>>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.more>>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
