New Orleans holds mock hurricane evacuation drill

The city of New Orleans Wednesday will launch a full-scale mock evacuation exercise ahead of hurricane season.

In 2015, the City received a $500,000 grant from the transportation department to support a full-scale simulation of the City-Assisted Evacuation plan, with special emphasis on vulnerable/special needs populations.

Representatives several agencies will participate in the drill as they take evacuees from two different "evacuspots" around the city to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In the event of a real hurricane, City-Assisted Evacuation provides transportation from 17 ecvacuspots to the Union Passenger Terminal on Loyola Avenue. Individuals then board a bus to a state or federal shelter.

The mock drill begins at 10:15 a.m.

