Bond set for father and son who allegedly defaced PGT Beauregard monument base

Not more than six hours after the P.G.T. Beauregard monument was removed by city crews, the remainder of the pedestal was painted with red spray paint.

Father and son Michael Kimball, 57, and Christopher Kimball, 31, both of Norco, were arrested and charged with criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti.

A judge set their bond on Wednesday at $2,500 each for simple criminal damage.

The Kimballs were seen by Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon spray painting the monument base with the words "Gen. Beauregard CSA.”

Gernon approached Christopher Kimball in the act of spray painting on one side of the monument.

A witness told Gernon to the other side of the monument where the second suspect, identified as Michael Kimball, was also spray painting.

New Orleans police officers could be seen talking to and then handcuffing the suspects near the monument.

At one point a woman came to the monument and laid flowers at the base of the monument. She appeared to have a conversation with a passing motorist waiting at a light.

After police cleared the scene, a city worker was seen pressure washing the spray paint from the monument.

