Plaquemines Parish identifies man found dead near Diamond

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Plaquemines Parish authorities have identified a man found Tuesday in the Mississippi River near Diamond.

Marvin D. Smith, 58, from Venice was found just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

