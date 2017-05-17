One person shot in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One person shot in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Alabama Street.

No further information is currently available.

