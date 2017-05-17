Tulane baseball takes momentum into final series

Tulane’s final mid-week game of the season served as the perfect springboard into the final weekend. It gives them back-to-back wins at Turchin Stadium to close out the home schedule

“For them to be able to walk off this field with a couple of wins in a couple of games, it certainly can’t hurt us going forward with our confidence,” says Green Wave head coach Travis Jewett.

The 8-6 win over the Privateers makes it 19 runs in the last two games for Tulane.

“We need to keep that hot streak going at the plate,” says senior Hunter Williams. “If we keep swinging the bats well in Memphis, then we’ll carry that momentum with us to Clearwater and make a run at that tournament.”

As important as their final series is against Memphis, there’s no denying that the primary focus is the AAC tournament. It’s Tulane’s only ticket to a regional, and to make sure they’re at their best, the Green Wave are considering keeping starting pitchers Corey Merrill and J.P. France off the mound.

“Just for those guys and their rebound ability, I think to give us the best chance, we might extend their rest, so to speak,” says Jewett.

Tulane enters Thursday’s matchup against the Tigers in fifth place in the AAC standings. With seeding for all eight teams still up in the air, they could play as early as Tuesday in the conference tournament.

