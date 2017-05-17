David: Stormy weather returns for the weekend

It has definitely turned more humid across the area and it will stay like that into the weekend. There still doesn't look like there is a great chance of rain until Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower can't be ruled out Thursday and Friday.

A pattern change will develop over the weekend as high pressure breaks down and low pressure moves in from the west. A few storms will be around on Saturday but Sunday looks quite stormy. The threat for severe weather is low but heavy downpours are a real possibility.

Next week's forecast is very uncertain as a front will stall somewhere in the region. Exactly where that front lies will determine the highest rain chance. Right now it's safe to assume there will be some storms around into the mid part of the week.

