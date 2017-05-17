Saints rookie defensive ends ready to prove their ability

Pass rusher was labeled the Saints’ biggest need going into the 2017 draft, but they waited all the way until pick 103 before pulling the trigger on Trey Hendrickson. He was four-year player at Florida Atlantic and joins the black and gold ready to contribute in any way possible.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to help the Saints win,” says Hendrickson. “I’m more than excited to either run down on kickoff or play in rotation.”

He’s a jack of all trades when it comes to making chaos in opponents’ backfields. During his senior year alone, Hendrickson had two blocked field goals, one blocked PAT and a blocked punt. That’s in addition to his career total of 29.5 sacks. The only hold-up is how well he’ll transition from dominating Conference USA to the NFL.

“It’s the same game no matter who’s in front of you,” says Hendrickson. “They put their pants on the same way that I do. I don’t give anybody more credit, and I don’t give anybody less credit. It’s the game of football that I love to play, and I’m going to do that.”

As for his fellow rookie edge rusher from the Sunshine State, Miami’s Al-Quadin Muhammad, he’s more of a pick on potential. Off-the-field issues kept him from playing with the Hurricanes for two of the last three seasons. Muhammad, who says he models his game after Oakland’s Khalil Mack, showed his potential with 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks as a junior. Now it’s a matter of proving he’s grown and has the high-quality character to be a true professional.

“It helped me,” says Muhammad. “Now playing at this level, I won’t make the same mistakes. I’m a really mature player, and I understand what not to do.”

Both Hendrickson and Muhammad join the likes of Hau’oli Kikaha and recently acquired Alex Okafor, all looking to make an impact opposite Cam Jordan. If one proves to be the missing link for the Saints’ defense, they could become a top tier defensive line.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.