UPDATE: City says storage of statue, pedestal at city lot is temporary

While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.

The P.G.T. Beauregard statue can be seen outside in the middle of a city lot surrounded by old NOPD cars. Images from our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune show the Beauregard statue and the pedestal of the Jefferson Davis statue at the lot.

We reached out to the city seeking comment about monument storage, and they emailed the following:

"The PGT Beauregard statue and Jefferson Davis base are being temporarily staged at a securely gated City facility until they can be moved to a long-term location."

Richard Marksbury with the Monumental Task Committee, which opposed the removal of the monuments, said the group is now considering filing a contempt of court charge in against the city and mayor, saying the city has failed to do what they said they would to protect the statues.

