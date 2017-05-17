City makes test run to prepare for major evacuation

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry praised the House members for passing HB 676, a bill aimed at prohibiting the adoption of sanctuary policies.more>>
If a major hurricane threatens, the City of New Orleans says as many as 40,000 people will need help evacuating.more>>
The state will conduct a final inspection of a cleaned out Charity Hospital the week of May 21.more>>
Steve Fair sounds like a Sooner with a taste for Louisiana living. But a recent trip to a local hospital left him with a bad taste in his mouth, thanks to a practice that even Louisiana's insurance commissioner finds difficult to stop.more>>
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.more>>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.more>>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.more>>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.more>>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.more>>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.more>>
