Charity Hospital project ahead of schedule

The building has not been in use since it suffered damage during Hurricane Katrina. (Source: FOX 8 photo) The building has not been in use since it suffered damage during Hurricane Katrina. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
The state will conduct a final inspection of a cleaned out Charity Hospital the week of May 21.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the contractor tasked with cleaning the building has completed its project ahead of schedule. The company removed all old equipment, furniture and other debris. The building has not been in use since it suffered damage during Hurricane Katrina.

The state must still figure out a way to turn the building over to a developer or find a new public use for the property. Having an empty building will make it easier for a developer to take over.

