AG Jeff Landry praises sanctuary city prohibition bill

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry praised the House members for passing HB 676, a bill aimed at prohibiting the adoption of sanctuary policies.

"In a loud, overwhelming manner the Louisiana House declared our State should not give more rights to criminal illegal aliens than to our own citizens. Sanctuary cities impede communication and coordination with immigration authorities which in turn threatens public safety and jeopardizes our State's access to federal funding. I am hopeful the Louisiana Senate will follow the lead of Texas, where Governor Abbott recently signed a new law prohibiting sanctuary cities in Texas. The Senate and the Governor should stand with Representative Hodges and the people of our State and say no to the harboring of illegal aliens. We must stand together in support of this public safety measure," Landry said.

HB 676 by Rep. Valerie Hodges, a republican from Denham Springs, prohibits sanctuary policies.

The bill passed in the House today by a vote of 63-32. Since it had two-thirds approval of the elected members, it passed and was sent to the Louisiana Senate.

Click here to read the digest report of HB 676.

Landry's office sent the following description of the bill: "A sanctuary policy is any order, rule, ordinance, guideline, or law that prohibits cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); prohibits the sending, requesting, receiving, maintaining, or exchanging of information with ICE; or prevents law enforcement officers from asking any person under lawful arrest his name, date, place of birth, and immigration status while conducting an investigation."

