LSU, Mississippi State taking different approaches to top ten showdown

LSU and Mississippi State both enter their regular season-ending series with a chance to win the SEC West. There's plenty of familiarity between the two since the Bulldogs' first year coach, Andy Cannizaro, was on the Tigers' staff a year ago, but that's where the similarities stop.

Paul Mainieri has been preaching a strong finish to the season for his team and the Tigers have responded by winning four straight and can even clinch the overall SEC regular season title with a beneficial result from Florida's series with Kentucky. Mainieri said Wednesday that he is not about to let his role in the weekend series get in the way of his players' focus. "I know what our players and coaching staff are thinking that it's all about getting the job done on the field, so I know people want to talk about it but it's just not something I want to talk about that much because it really is irrelevant at this point," he said.

His apprentice, Cannizaro, is taking a polar-opposite approach. "Everybody is talking about 'how cool is this?' That this whole season has come down to Mississippi State against LSU for the SEC West so you couldn't have drawn it up any better," Cannizaro said.

The three-game series is set to start Thursday at 6 PM in Starkville.

