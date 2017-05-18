NOPD searches for a missing teenager

The New Orleans police department wants the public's help finding Wali Chancely, 13.

The teenager was last seen in the 1600 block of Music Street.

Chancely left the home earlier today.

He's described as a 5’4” tall black male.

If you know the whereabouts of Wali Chancely please contact Fifth District at 504-658-6050.

