Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East

A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.