Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East

    Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East

    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...

    more>>

    A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...

    more>>

  • Zurik: One consumer’s lesson, from shoulder pain to facility fee

    Zurik: One consumer’s lesson, from shoulder pain to facility fee

    As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.

    more>>

    As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.

    more>>

  • Waiting for Justice Part II: A mother's quest for answers in her daughter's death

    Waiting for Justice Part II: A mother's quest for answers in her daughter's death

    Kenisha Martin lost her 16-year-old daughter, Kaylan Ward, nearly two years ago, and Martin’s heart is broken. Police found Kaylan’s body on the I-10 overpass near Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East on June 4, 2015. It took the coroner’s office four days to identify her body because she had been run over so many times by cars on the interstate.

    more>>

    Kenisha Martin lost her 16-year-old daughter, Kaylan Ward, nearly two years ago, and Martin’s heart is broken. Police found Kaylan’s body on the I-10 overpass near Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East on June 4, 2015. It took the coroner’s office four days to identify her body because she had been run over so many times by cars on the interstate.

    more>>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:53:57 GMT

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    more>>

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    more>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    more>>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    more>>

  • SLIDESHOW: License plates banned across the U.S.A.

    SLIDESHOW: License plates banned across the U.S.A.

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:24:57 GMT

    If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

    more>>

    If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly