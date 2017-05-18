Proposed Jefferson Parish school zone shifts have some concerned

Parents of Jefferson Parish public school students will get a chance to voice their concerns about a proposal that could force their children to switch schools.

The school board is reopening Bunche elementary at its former Metairie location and introducing a math and science curriculum.

But some people think redrawing district lines could change the makeup of the schools.

The redistricting affects students at five schools:

Green Park Elementary

Phoebe Hearst

Rudolph Matas School

Hazel Park Elementary

Bridgedale Elementary

Overall, the district predicts 777 students will be shifted to a different school next year under the proposed plan with more than 400 of those going to Bunche.

However, parents are concerned the redistricting blurs the intentions of desegregation.

The school board argues if the plan sticks, two of the schools, Green Park and Matas, would be predominantly white, or racially identifiable as white.

Bunche's student population would be mostly black, making it what the school system calls racially identifiable as black.

A public meeting to discuss the plan begins at 6:30 p.m. at Bonnabel High School.

