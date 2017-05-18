Your Weather Authority: Humidity is here and will stick around

More humid conditions have moved in and will stick around through the weekend.

This will allow for a few showers or a storm today and even higher rain chances over the weekend. Highs are likely to stay in the 80s for the next seven days.

As high pressure breaks down and low pressure moves in from the west, rain chances will go up starting Saturday afternoon.

Sunday could be quite stormy with rain off and on all day. The threat for severe weather is low but heavy downpours are a real possibility.

Next week's forecast is very uncertain as a front will stall somewhere in the region. Exactly where that front stalls will determine the highest rain chance.

As of now, a safe assumption is that some storms will be around through mid-week.

