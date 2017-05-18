NOLA Weekend: What you need to know to make Beignets at home

Thursday the Army Corps of Engineers will test the Bonnet Carre Spillway to make sure it’s ready in case the need arises.more>>
More humid conditions have moved in and will stick around through the weekend.more>>
Some think redrawing district lines could change the makeup of the schools.more>>
A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...more>>
As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
The overdose epidemic in America and Georgia may soon be getting worse as a new powerful drug finds its way to the streets and users.more>>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...more>>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.more>>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.more>>
