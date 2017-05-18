Testing, testing: Corps pulls some Spillway pins

Thursday the Army Corps of Engineers will test the Bonnet Carre Spillway to make sure it’s ready in case the need arises.

It's part of an annual test that happens when the Mississippi River rises.

The corps is in flood fight phase one because of the current river level.

Now they don’t think the spillway will need to be opened because of high water this year. But practice is not a bad thing.

The corps will lift about 20 of the wooden pins, known as needles, in one bay to test the process and let some rookie members experience what happens.

The Corps operates the spillway as a last-ditch effort to keep the Mississippi River from creeping over its banks.

The spillway was opened was last year.

