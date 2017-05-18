Train crashes into SUV that lost wheel

The driver of a Ford Explorer was uninjured Thursday when a train crashed into his vehicle after it became stuck on the railroad tracks, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about a crash involving a BNSF Train and a 2002 Ford Explorer. The railroad tracks where the crash occurred are owned and operated by BNSF and is located on Paul Maillard Road.

Police say the Ford Explorer was traveling north bound on Paul Maillard Road from Highway 90 in Boutte. As the Ford Explorer crossed the tracks, a wheel came free from the vehicle leaving it stranded and partially blocking the tracks.

Moments later, a BNSF Train traveling east on the railroad tracks struck the vehicle. The driver of the Ford Explorer, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was able to get a safe distance away before the train struck. He was not injured. The Explorer received moderate damage during the crash. The train had what appeared to be very minor cosmetic damage.

