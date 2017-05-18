Monument Watch: City details timeline for Lee removal

If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
An elderly New Orleans man throws his financial support behind what was supposed to be a concert on the North Shore, but the concert never happened. Now the man has turned to the FOX 8 Defenders to track down his $20,000.more>>
An elderly New Orleans man throws his financial support behind what was supposed to be a concert on the North Shore, but the concert never happened. Now the man has turned to the FOX 8 Defenders to track down his $20,000.more>>
Members of the NOPD's VOWS team arrested a man they say is responsible for a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
Members of the NOPD's VOWS team arrested a man they say is responsible for a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
The New Orleans City Council voted in favor of a plan to expand the city's jail space and allow a third phase to be built. The council's action directs the Planning Commission to examine an expansion plan already approved by a federal judge.more>>
The New Orleans City Council voted in favor of a plan to expand the city's jail space and allow a third phase to be built. The council's action directs the Planning Commission to examine an expansion plan already approved by a federal judge.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.more>>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.more>>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.more>>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.more>>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.more>>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.more>>