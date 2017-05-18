Monument Watch: No Parking signs, barricades placed around Lee Circle

No Parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle where the Robert E. Lee statue is located. (FOX 8)

No parking signs and barricades have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee early Friday morning.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu has said repeatedly that he intends to have four Confederate-era monuments removed sooner, rather than later.

The monument to General Robert E. Lee is the final statue named by the City Council as a public nuisance.

The other three are the Liberty Place monument, which came down last month; the Jefferson Davis statue, removed earlier this month; and P.G.T. Beauregard, which crews took away on Tuesday.

