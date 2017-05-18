Monument Watch: RTA suspends streetcar service near Lee Circle

The former head of the FBI in New Orleans is praising the selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia.more>>
The former head of the FBI in New Orleans is praising the selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Thursday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Thursday morning.more>>
Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours.more>>
Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers opened a bay on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Thursday morning as part of a practice exercise.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers opened a bay on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Thursday morning as part of a practice exercise.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.more>>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.more>>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.more>>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.more>>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.more>>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.more>>