David: Storms expected this weekend and into next week

A tropical feeling air mass has taken hold of the area and that's not going to change into the middle of next week. There will be a few spotty showers on Friday but the better rain chances will be for the weekend.

Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours. A cold front will approach the area on Sunday bringing another round of showers and storms. The risk for severe weather is not very high but heavy downpours and localized flooding may be an issue.

We'll continue to be muggy and unsettled for the start of next week. Monday will see a few showers and storms but it doesn't look to be widespread. A much stronger disturbance approaches on Tuesday bringing more widespread showers and storms.

The cold front will finally sweep the area on Wednesday bring drier and somewhat cooler weather for the rest of the week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.