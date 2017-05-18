David: Storms expected this weekend and into next week

No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Thursday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Thursday morning.more>>
Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours.more>>
Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers opened a bay on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Thursday morning as part of a practice exercise.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers opened a bay on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Thursday morning as part of a practice exercise.more>>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.more>>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.more>>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.more>>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.more>>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.more>>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.more>>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.more>>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.more>>
The families of Nathan and Krystal Maddox received some closure today as Paul Westfall pleaded guilty in the murder of their loved ones.more>>
The families of Nathan and Krystal Maddox received some closure today as Paul Westfall pleaded guilty in the murder of their loved ones.more>>