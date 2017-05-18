Storms expected this weekend and into next week

Storms will be around on Saturday with the best chance during the afternoon hours.more>>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
A woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the Willowbrook Apartments in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. When they arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene. The car was found parked between two apartment buildings with the engine still running. ...more>>
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says as the SUV crossed the Tracks, a wheel came free from the leaving it stranded and partially blocking the tracks.more>>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
A young deer met his match in fellow shopper Tom Grasswick during an early morning shopping run to a Walmart.more>>
