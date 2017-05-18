Motorcyclist killed in Covington crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Thursday morning.

State Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on LA 36.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Domario Smith was riding his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on LA 36 when a 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling eastbound attempted to make a left turn onto Opelousas Street. As the vehicle attempted to make the turn, it crossed into the westbound lane of LA 36 and into the path of Smith’s motorcycle. Smith crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Despite wearing a helmet, Smith suffered severe injuries and was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Kennedy Richard, was treated for minor injuries. Richard submitted to a voluntary breath test which showed no traces of alcohol.

While impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, blood samples were taken from Smith and Richard which will be analyzed by the Coroner’s Office as part of the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, all findings will be turned over to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office where they will decide if charges will be filed.

