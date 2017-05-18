N.O. Council sends jail expansion plan to City Planning

The New Orleans City Council voted in favor of a plan to expand the city's jail space and allow a third phase to be built. The council's action directs the Planning Commission to examine an expansion plan already approved by a federal judge.more>>
Members of the NOPD's VOWS team arrested a man they say is responsible for a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
The FCC voted 2 to 1 to move forward with a proposal that would allow internet service providers to favor certain websites and apps. That could slow down internet service for customers, depending on which internet service provider they use.more>>
The former head of the FBI in New Orleans is praising the selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.more>>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.more>>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.more>>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.more>>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.more>>
