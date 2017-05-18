N.O. East business owner robbed; young son hid for safety

Surveillance video shows two young men with hoodies and their faces covered walking into the Latino Market on Chef Menteur Highway.

“My husband, my brother-in-law and my cousin were in the back, and they couldn’t hear anything,” the victim said.

As the robbers entered the business, the owner and her 12-year-old son were walking to the front.

“So, I was going towards the door with my son, and I told my husband I’m leaving when I saw them run inside,” she said.

The two young gunmen rushed towards her. The victim said her got so scared that he ran and hid.

“He was right behind me. What he did was he ran into the restroom. He hid. He got on the floor, and he stayed there,” the victim said.

She said the robber shoved a gun into her side, but she kept thinking about her son and his safety.

“The guy said, 'Give me all the money you have. Tell me where do you have the money.' I instantly think to come to the register, pretending that that was everything we had,” the victim said.

The gunmen got away with about $800.

Across the street from the Latino Market, police investigated a shootout in broad daylight at the Chevron Station last Saturday.

“It just shows the lack of respect and concern for the city, the citizens and the police department when they can go in and do whatever they want without any fear of getting arrested or being punished,” says Steve Brandt.

Witnesses said more than 30 shots were fired, but amazingly no one was hurt.

The victim of last night’s armed robbery said she’s on edge, hoping things will not get any worse.

