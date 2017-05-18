Rummel's offense primed for big numbers with Chandler Fields at QB

A 4th-and-ten overtime touchdown pass made the name Chandler Fields legendary at Holy Cross. His Tigers would eventually win in double overtime over rival Jesuit thanks to his heroics. Fields couldn't sustain that success his sophomore year, suffering a broken collarbone. Holy Cross' record would suffer in the process, finishing a lackluster 3-8. This February, Fields left the Gentilly campus, transferring to Rummel. The soon-to-be junior's time in Metairie has been limited, but he's already feeling at home in Raider Nation.

"I love Rummel. Just all family. I love everything about it. From the school, academics, athletics, spiritual, everything. It's perfect for me," said Rummel QB Chandler Fields.

"A leader. A man of good character. He's always been a hard worker outside of his schools, and that hasn't changed. I might give him time to recover and rest, but he's not taking it. He needs to continue to try to work and get better, and makes other people want to work with him," said Rummel Head Football Coach Jay Roth.

The sample size is small with spring football kicking off just last week, but it's evident Rummel's offense could be a little different with Fields under center.

"Well, I think I've changed. I'm kind of a dinosaur here. Twenty-five years running the same thing," said Roth. "We're not going to ditch our running game, but we're going to play up to the skill level that we have. We're blessed to have some talented skill-players this year. I'm not going to try and shove a square peg into a round hole."

"Oh I'm having a great time Coach Roth coaching us up, getting us better every day. Jamarr and all the receivers, Jeremy, Evan. Everybody is a big part of it, the o-line, we're going to have a great time this year," said Fields.

Rummel won back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013. Last year they lost to John Curtis in the state quarterfinals. With all this offensive firepower the skies the limit in 2017.

