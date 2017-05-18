Rummel's offense primed for big numbers with Chandler Fields at QB

A 4th-and-ten overtime touchdown pass made the name Chandler Fields legendary at Holy Cross. His Tigers would eventually win in double overtime over rival Jesuit thanks to his heroics. Fields couldn't sustain that success his sophomore year, suffering a broken collarbone. Holy Cross' record would suffer in the process, finishing a lackluster 3-8. This February, Fields left the Gentilly campus, transferring to Rummel. The soon-to-be junior's time in Metairie has been limited, but he'smore>>
LSU and Mississippi State both enter their regular season-ending series with a chance to win the SEC West.more>>
Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad come from two very different paths to the Saints, but they have the same goal when it comes to making an impact with their new team.more>>
Tulane’s final mid-week game of the season served as the perfect springboard into the final weekend. It gives them back-to-back wins at Turchin Stadium to close out the home schedule.more>>
