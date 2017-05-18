FCC moves forward with plan that could slow internet service

FCC chairman Ajit Pai says high-speed internet service shouldn't be treated like a public utility with strict rules. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

The Federal Communications Commission makes move May 18 to ditch Obama-era net neutrality rules.

The FCC voted 2 to 1 to move forward with a proposal that would allow internet service providers to favor certain websites and apps. That could slow down internet service for customers, depending on which internet service provider they use.

Today's vote is the first step in a lengthy process that could drag on well into the fall.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai says high-speed internet service shouldn't be treated like a public utility with strict rules.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.