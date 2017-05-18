Police make an arrest in St. Roch double shooting

Members of the NOPD's VOWS team arrested a man they say is responsible for a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police arrested Tyrone Duckett, 36, Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on May 1 in the 1600 block of Spain Street.

Officers found a woman shot inside a house. She died at the scene. A man was also found shot. He survived.

Duckett was apprehended in the 1600 block of Poland Avenue. He's booked with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was also arrested for parole violation.

