Police make arrest in St. Roch double shooting

Members of the NOPD's VOWS team arrested a man they say is responsible for a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police arrested Tyrone Duckett, 36, today.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. May 1 in the 1600 block of Spain Street.

Officers found a woman shot inside a house. She died at the scene. A man was also found shot. He survived.

Duckett was apprehended in the 1600 block of Poland Avenue. He's booked with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was also arrested for parole violation.

The NOPD says the Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) searches and arrests subjects wanted for serious crimes.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.