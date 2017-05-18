More than 750 elementary students affected in redistricting proposal

No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.more>>
The offseason is a time for training, conditioning and developing chemistry among teammates.more>>
The offseason is a time for training, conditioning and developing chemistry among teammates.more>>
Jefferson Parish School Board members heard from parents Thursday night before they vote on a redistricting proposal that would shift more than 750 elementary students next school year.more>>
Jefferson Parish School Board members heard from parents Thursday night before they vote on a redistricting proposal that would shift more than 750 elementary students next school year.more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
An elderly New Orleans man throws his financial support behind what was supposed to be a concert on the North Shore, but the concert never happened. Now the man has turned to the FOX 8 Defenders to track down his $20,000.more>>
An elderly New Orleans man throws his financial support behind what was supposed to be a concert on the North Shore, but the concert never happened. Now the man has turned to the FOX 8 Defenders to track down his $20,000.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.more>>