Pirates wallop Lions 16-3

SLU record is 7-6 in 2016. (Photo by Kathleen Flynn, NOLA.com l The Times-Picayune)

Seton Hall took advantage of Southeastern's errors Thursday to build an early lead, and pull away late, in a 16-3 non-conference win over the Lions.

The first inning held no clues as to the eventual outcome.

Bryce Tassin, in his first career start for Southeastern (34-18), retired the Seton Hall (29-21) side in order to open up the game, and Ryan Byers led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run to left-center field.

Byers’ homer was his 11th of the season and put the Lions up, 1-0.

Tassin struggled with his control in the second.

After surrendering a leadoff single, he retired the next batter on a fly out to right. He then issued a walk to right fielder Mike Alescio before designated hitter Sebastiano Santorelli singled through the left side to load the bases.

It looked like Tassin might work out of the jam when Pirate second baseman Mike Caputo lined out to short and Jackson Martin chopped a bouncing ball to the left side. The ball kicked off the glove of third baseman Taylor Schwaner, allowing a run to score.

Seton Hall followed with a two-run double down the left-field line and a three-run homer to left, scoring six unearned runs in the inning.

Pirate starting pitcher Chris Morris (3-2) earned the win, allowing three runs in five innings pitched. He scattered three hits, four walks and a pair of hit batters, striking out four.

Tassin (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing six runs – all unearned – in 1.2 innings of work. He allowed four hits and issued a pair of walks, fanning one batter.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. with sophomore right-hander Corey Gaconi (5-4, 2.62) getting the starting nod for Southeastern.

