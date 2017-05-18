Baby Cakes sting Salt Lake 4-2

Destin Hood homered and doubled to back six strong innings from Stephen Fife, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes salvaged the series finale from the Salt Lake Bees, 4-2 on Thursday night.

Hood drilled a two-run homer in the first inning to give the ‘Cakes and early lead, then doubled to lead off the fourth and scored on a tiebreaking single by Moises Sierra.

Hood has hit all seven of his home runs and collected 21 of his team-leading 24 RBI at home, where he is batting .333 in 20 games.

Fife (2-2) worked six innings for the third consecutive start, struck out five without issuing a walk and limited the Bees to just two unearned runs.

The Baby Cakes continue their home stand on Friday at 7 p.m. with the opener of a four-game set against the Las Vegas 51s.

