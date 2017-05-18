Tulane falls short in Memphis, 13-12 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tulane falls short in Memphis, 13-12

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Tulane leads tje AAC with a 11-5 record. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The Tulane Green Wave started and finished strong. But it's the middle part of the series opener against the University of Memphis Tigers they didn't get quite right Thursday night.

The Green Wave jumped on the Tigers with five runs in the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead. But the Tigers responded with a couple of devastating runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Memphis put 11 runs on the board in those two frames to take an 11-5 lead.

But the Wave didn't roll over. They scored seven more runs in the 7th and 8th innings. But it still wasn't enough.

Memphis was able to plate two more runs in the 8th inning. Those proved to be the game-winning runs.

The loss dropped the Green Wave's record to 25-29 overall and 11-11 in the AAC.

The series resumes tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn.

