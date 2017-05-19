Louisiana spends billions of dollars in settlement and fine money associated with the 2010 Gulf oil spill

New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17. He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
State plans part of its vision for saving coastline with BP dollars.more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
If you've ever watched a newscast, you've likely heard this phrase: "If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers."more>>
As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
As work crews moved into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee, the monument finally came down without incident and to the cheers of a crowd of spectators.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.more>>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.more>>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.more>>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.more>>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.more>>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.more>>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.more>>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.more>>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.more>>