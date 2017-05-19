Local First Traffic: Lee monument removal forces street closures, detours

The removal the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle will cause closures, detours, and slowdowns on streets in the surrounding area.

Removal is expected to begin around 9 a.m. and last until approximately 5 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department will monitor developments during the removal process.

Drivers are encouraged to be safe, patient and prepared for disruptions to vehicular and pedestrian access to streets in surrounding areas.

Several streets around Lee Circle are closed to traffic. The following intersections are included:

Calliope and Carondelet

St. Charles and Calliope

Howard and Carondelet

St. Joseph and St. Charles

Camp St. and Andrew Higgins Drive

Officials said normal traffic should resume by 5 p.m. Friday.

During the removal of the monument, streetcar service will stop at Erato Street until further notice.

Shuttle buses will provide service from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Canal Street.

There will be no service at Lee Circle.

Parking enforcement officers will be monitoring illegal parking, looking for infractions that including blocked hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or cars parked within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs.

