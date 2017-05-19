Your Weather Authority: Humidity brings tropical feel

A tropical feel to the air is here as humidity continues to stream in on southeasterly winds.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a few spotty showers today, but the better rain chances will be for the weekend.

Off and on rain will be around on Saturday with the best chance for storms during the afternoon hours. A cold front will approach the area on Sunday bringing more showers and storms. The risk for severe weather is not very high, but heavy downpours and localized flooding may be an issue.

Muggy and unsettled weather will continue for the start of next week. Monday will see a few showers and storms, but it doesn't look to be widespread.

A much stronger disturbance approaches on Tuesday bringing the chance for heavy rainfall and storms again.

The cold front will finally sweep the area on Wednesday bring drier and somewhat cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.