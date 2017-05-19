Tell us what you think: Crews get ready to take down the Robert E. Lee monument

The Robert E. Lee statue sits on top of its 60-foot pedestal for the last morning. (FOX 8)

City crews are tearing up turf and scouting the top of the Robert E. Lee monument in a cherry-picker preparing to take it down.

Intersections and streets are blocked in several directions around Lee Circle and the New Orleans police are deployed in the area to keep protesters and monument supporters at a distance.

