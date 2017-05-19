Who Dat Making Headlines: Katy Perry to the 504

Numbers don't lie when it comes to Jay Z and Beyonce'. Forbes says the pair's net worth has climbed to $1.16 billion.

Jay Z accounts for most of it, sitting at $810 million. On the other hand, Queen Bey sits at $350 million.

The rap mogul is quite the businessman, though aside from his music career, investing in businesses like Uber and starting streaming service Tidal.

Beyonce' also owns a stake in Tidal. She has also launched a clothing brand, Ivy Park, and runs her own management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Katy Perry to the 504

Pop start Katy Perry will hit the road in support of her new album, and New Orleans will be one of the stops along the way.

The tour kicks off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and will hit the Smoothie King Center Jan. 5, 2018.

As an added bonus, fans will receive a copy of her new album "Witness" when they purchase a concert ticket.

"Witness" is set to be released on June 9.

Emoji's on the big screen

Your favorite emoji is headed to the big screen.

Sony has released the first trailer for "The Emoji Movie."

The film will unlock the never-before-seen secret world inside of your smartphone of the many emoji's hoping to be selected by the phone's user.

Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, James Corden and Sir Patrick Stewart will voice some of the emoji's.

The film will hit theaters July 28.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.