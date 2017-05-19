Zurik: Alternatives Living directors face new corruption charges

A non-profit that owes the Internal Revenue Service more than $1 million is spending money on pricey meals, trips and even gas. That non-profit, Alternatives Living, Inc., gets all of its money from the state and is paid to take care of the disabled and homeless. We examine the company's practices in this "Living Large" investigation.

The invitation said a $75 ticket would go to help the homeless and disabled. But the reality is the money from those tickets only went to fund a big party that, records show, basically had to be supplemented with taxpayer dollars. How does the non-profit Alternatives Living justify a high-dollar costume ball? Here's the latest in our series, “Living Large.”

Zurik: Nonprofit's parties for a cause actually lost money

Alternatives Living, Inc. has a mission to take care of the disabled and homeless. But the officers admit they spent tens of thousands of dollars of the agency's money on pricey personal expenses. FOX 8 has obtained documented proof of some of those expenses.

A photo of Rickey Roberson and Ada Craige-Roberson from Mrs. Roberson's Facebook page.

The subjects of a FOX 8 investigation face more corruption charges.

A federal grand jury returned a new 12-count indictment for conspiracy and theft of federal funds against the directors of the nonprofit Alternatives Living.

The charges follow a lengthy Lee Zurik investigation that questioned whether the officers were using federal funds to pay for restaurant meals, travel, and sporting event tickets.

Rickey Roberson and his wife, Ada Craige-Roberson, were indicted last year. The new indictment essentially adds to the charges.

The new findings include the Robersons' use of $5,700 of federal funds to pay for their daughter’s cell phone bill, $3,300 on a Cadillac Escalade, and almost $14,000 on Saints and Pelicans tickets.

The Robersons are scheduled to go to trial in late August.

