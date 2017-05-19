David: Stormy weekend ahead

A series of storms will move across the area over the weekend. The threat for severe weather is pretty low but the risk for heavy rain is higher.

Saturday should start with little rain but the chance for showers and storms will increase by midday and into the afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong with downpours.

A cold front moves into the region on Sunday with even more widespread rain and storms. This will be our greatest chance for localized flooding. Stay tuned for any future watches that may be issued.

It appears there will be somewhat of a break on Monday but with a stalled front in the area some showers are likely to develop during the day.

Finally, a strong disturbance will push the front through on Tuesday but not before another round of strong storms and heavy rains. Again flooding may be a concern next Tuesday.

Much drier and cooler air arrives for mid and late week. Overnight lows will actually reach the 50s away from the lake on Thursday and maybe even Friday morning as well.

