Crews find body of missing swimmer near Lake Pontchartrain - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Crews find body of missing swimmer near Lake Pontchartrain

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Crews have found the body of a man who was swimmer near a marina in the Oak Harbor area.

The victim was reported missing after 4 p.m. on Friday. Witnesses said the person put down a backpack and jumped in but didn't resurface.

St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies searched the 20-foot-deep body of water and using sonar to try to locate the person. 

Officers discovered the body around 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly