WATCH LIVE: Day-long work to remove Lee statue continues

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Work crews move into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee.

Crowds have been gathered around the site all day.

The removal of the monument will put an end to a weeks-long process of the physical work of removing four monuments across the city.

Earlier today, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the displays represent a "sanitized" view of the Confederacy.

