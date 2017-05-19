WATCH LIVE: Day-long work to remove Lee statue continues

Work crews move into their 11th hour in their effort to remove the 8,000-pound statue of Robert E. Lee.

Crowds have been gathered around the site all day.

The removal of the monument will put an end to a weeks-long process of the physical work of removing four monuments across the city.

Earlier today, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the displays represent a "sanitized" view of the Confederacy.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.