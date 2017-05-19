Burglary suspect moves surveillance camera too late

New Orleans police are looking for a man who broke into the Treme Coffee House at 1501 Saint Philip Street May 17.

He moved a surveillance camera to avoid being seen, but not before it had already caught him jumping the fence and then working to pry open the door of the business.

To watch the video click here.

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.