Flash flood warning issued for parts of North Shore, south Mississippi

National Weather Service New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi. The watch affects northwestern St. Tammany Parish, eastern Washington Parish and northwestern Pearl River County.

The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

The NWS reports that at 6:13 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy rain across the warned areas. Some of the communities in the areas affected are: Bogalusa, Covington, Varnado, Sun, Bush, Enon, Crossroads and Angie, with rainfall amounts of two to four inches possible.

Areas in an near Baton Rouge recorded more than three inches of rain early Saturday and that complex of storms is slowly moving east. As it meets up with a sea breeze heavy amounts of rain will continue north of I-10 and along the I-12 corridor.

Look for several more rounds of rain as a cold front moves into the region on Sunday with even more widespread rain and storms. This will be our greatest chance for localized flooding. Stay tuned for any future watches that may be issued. There will be some breaks during the day, but many more of us will experience the torrential rains.

Monday should bring some breaks once again, but with a stalled front in the area some showers are likely to develop during the day. On Tuesday another strong disturbance will push through with another round of strong storms and heavy rains. Again flooding may be a concern.

Much drier and cooler air arrives for mid and late week as the upper trough finally pushes past the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will actually reach the 50s away from the lake on Thursday and maybe even Friday morning as well.

