U.S. Army specialist, St. Augustine grad honored with Soldier's Medal for dying act

A fallen United States Army Specialist was honored Saturday with the Soldier's Medal during an Award for Valor ceremony. The parents of Specialist Caleb Michael Collins were on hand at Jackson Barracks Military Museum Theater to accept the posthumous award, from Colonel Gavin A. Lawrence, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Commander.

The award, which is the highest military peacetime award for bravery, is recognized by heroism not concerning direct encounter with an enemy.

According to a release, in July of 2015, Specialist Collins jumped into the Pacific Ocean from a 25-foot ledge in an attempt to save the life of a fellow Soldier, Specialist Andrew. Collins jumped after Andrew was swept into the water while walking across the ledge of the Halona Blowhole in Hawaii. Collins was able to reach Andrew but a larger wave swept both into the blow hole prior to pulling both Soldiers out into the ocean.

In receiving the award, Collins is being recognized for his courageous actions of disregarding his own safety and putting his life on the line to save a fellow Soldier. The release states that Collins' actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military heroism and reflect distinct credit upon himself, 25th Composite Truck Company, 524th Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and the United States Army.

