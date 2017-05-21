LSU beats Mississippi State to become SEC Champions

President Donald Trump is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he is speaking to the Muslim world at the Arab Islamic American Summit.more>>
President Donald Trump is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he is speaking to the Muslim world at the Arab Islamic American Summit.more>>
Information provided by LSU Sports Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
Information provided by LSU Sports Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.more>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the North Shore and south Mississippi.more>>
Normal traffic patterns return to Lee Circle, where Mayor Mitch Landrieu says plans are now underway for something new.more>>
Normal traffic patterns return to Lee Circle, where Mayor Mitch Landrieu says plans are now underway for something new.more>>
A fallen United States Army Specialist was honored Saturday with the Soldier's Medal during an Award for Valor ceremony.more>>
A fallen United States Army Specialist was honored Saturday with the Soldier's Medal during an Award for Valor ceremony.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.more>>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.more>>