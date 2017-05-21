Two teens killed in early morning crash in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed the lives of two teens early Sunday morning.

State Police say the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on LA 307 near Scotty J’s Arena Rd.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Jaydon Labat of Thibodaux was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger south on LA 307 at a high rate of speed. Labat’s vehicle then entered a left curve and for unknown reasons ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Despite wearing his seat belt, Labat was ejected from the vehicle. His passenger, 18-year-old Candace Reulet of Vacherie, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was also ejected from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police believe that alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash. A standard toxicology test for Labat is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

