Neighborhood grocery store collapses after four-alarm fire

New Orleans Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the seventh ward neighborhood Saturday night.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. at Brooks Grocery at the intersection of North Dorgenois Street and Allen Street.

Crews arrived at the scene at 11:15 p.m. Once the building was engulfed in flames, a second and third alarm was called. Shortly after firefighters called for a third alarm, the roof of the building collapsed.

Firefighters say the roof collapse caused the exterior walls of the building to fall into the street. After evacuating the surrounding homes, firefighters began to work to keep the fire from spreading to the homes.

A fourth alarm was later called to relieve some of the first responders.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

According to the owner of the building, Brooks Grocery occupied the first floor and there were apartments on the second floor. The apartments were all unoccupied due to renovations.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.